BREAKING: Senate makes u-turn on direct primaries

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday rescinded its earlier decision on making direct primaries the only method of electing candidates by political parties.

The House has now amended Clause 84 to allow for direct, indirect, and consensus options of nominating party candidates for party elections.

The direct primary clause had earlier hindered the assent to the bill, however, President Muhammadu Buhari in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, earlier this year, said that he was willing to sign if only the legislators will effect changes which must include the addition of consensus candidates and indirect primary options to the mode of selecting a candidate for an election.