Brighton further damage Chelsea’s fading title hopes

Brighton provided another huge blow to Chelsea’s dwindling hopes of winning this season’s Premier League title by coming from behind to claim a well-deserved draw at the Amex Stadium. Adam Webster found all the space he needed to head in from a corner in the second half and give the home side a point to reward a display full of energy and endeavour.

Thomas Tuchel’s side started poorly and lacked authority throughout, opening the scoring against the run of play through Hakim Ziyech’s well-struck low drive from outside the box. But they failed to build on the moment, never looking assured, and for all their desperate intent simply could not find a way to restore their lead and claim the vital win.

The gap between the third-placed Blues and imperious leaders Manchester City is 12 points, with Thomas Tuchel’s side having played a game more – surely an insurmountable gulf. Brighton are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions and continue to grow in confidence and class under Graham Potter.

Lifted by their equaliser, they looked the side far more likely to win the game in the final 30 minutes, instead having to settle for a point that leaves them on 29, three short of a European qualification spot.