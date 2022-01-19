Yellow buses, cabs, others to pay N800 levy from February – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government and transportation stakeholders in the state on Tuesday signed an agreement and officially unveiled the ‘Consolidated Informal Transport Sector Levy’ to harmonise dues collected by the government from commercial motorists at parks and garages across the state.

The agreement between the state, local government, and various unions in the sector, as well as some government agencies in Lagos, was signed on Tuesday during a ceremony held in Ikeja.

In his remarks at the event, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, stated that the levy pegged at a flat rate of N800 covers money for not just the local government, but also that of clearing waste from motor parks paid to the Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

He listed the benefits of the levy to include harmonising the collection process by putting a structure in place, reducing multiple taxes dues and levies to all agents of state and local governments, providing reliable data, eradicating harassment of bus drivers, and bringing collaborative engagements within stakeholders, among others.

The commissioner said the levy approach was an alignment with stakeholders and total restructuring of the transport system to further boost monies coming into government coffers, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration had put the interest of citizens as a priority.