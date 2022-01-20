Afenifere laments worsening insecurity, kidnapping along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, has lamented the rising levels of insecurity in Nigeria, just as it decried kidnappings along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement by its spokesman, Jare Ajayi, on Wednesday, Afenifere said the government has not done enough to tackle insecurity in the country, calling for more stringent actions from security agencies and the leaders. It noted that “the kidnapping of seven people around Isara Remo on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on Sunday, January 17, 2022, was another evidence that governments in Nigeria have failed in their primary duties of providing security and welfare for the people.”

The body recalled that earlier in the year some persons were also reportedly abducted at Onigaari Village on the same Lagos/Ibadan Expressway while others escaped being kidnapped on the same route last week. Afenifere also recalled the kidnappings and attacks on communities in Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti state, noting that “these are unacceptable and must be stopped forthwith by all means”.

“Reports had it that some displaced terrorists in the northern part of the country led by one Belo Turji are making incursions into Yorubaland in the western part of Nigeria,” the statement added.