Be fair in your assessment, Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of his government and what it has achieved from 2015 to date. The President stated this on Thursday in Kafanchan, Kaduna where he resolved to consolidate the country’s political system to improve the quality of the people’s lives because “the people matter.”

Giving the assurances of the determination of his administration “to hand over a better Nigeria than the one we inherited,” he urged Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of what his government has achieved especially on the campaign promises he made ahead of the 2015 elections.

In an address at the palace of Alhaji Muhammadu Isa 11, the Emir of Jama’a, President Buhari said “we are doing our efforts to consolidate the system for the good of the people because they matter.” To this end, he spoke about the use of the police and the military, in dealing with security situations but urged Nigerians to develop confidence in civil authority to build a system “free of chaos.”

“Nobody,” he warned emphatically, “should be allowed to raise an army of thugs to force himself on the people “must be very clear”, he added.