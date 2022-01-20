NGF commends Senate over re-amendment of Electoral Bill

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commended the Senate for re-amending the Electoral Act Amendment Bill giving room for direct, indirect, and consensus options for nominating candidates for the various political parties in the country.

The governors said this during their meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja. They commended the Senate for amending clause 84 regarding the mode of candidate selection in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. They also urged the House of Representatives to do the same by adding the consensus clause. The state governors also discussed issues as regards the nation’s security challenges, health, food security, among others.

Concerning fuel subsidy removal, they resolved to engage the organized labour on the best approach to take to avoid causing hardship to citizens. The governors however hold the view that issues regarding fuel subsidy or prices of petroleum products are already provided for in the newly signed Petroleum Industry Act.

They asked that states should ramp up vaccination and other covid 19 management strategies, in view of the Omicron variant.