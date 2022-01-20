Operation Safe Haven trains civilian Joint Task Force in southern Kaduna

In a bid to curb the incessant banditry activities in southern Kaduna, Operation SAFE HAVEN graduated 98 youths trained on surveillance and information gathering on Wednesday.

The graduation ceremony, which took place at Headquarters Sector 7 Kafanchan, saw youths selected from all the communities and ethnic groups in southern Kaduna passed out in a colourful graduation ceremony.

Speaking to the grandaunts, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali, charged the youths to distance themselves from sentiment and discharge their duty without fear or favour.

He stressed that the essence of the training is to ensure that the communities are protected against enemies of peace. General Ali also warned the youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs by some persons to achieve their selfish goals.

Speaking earlier, Commander Sector 7, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Colonel Timothy Opurum, noted that the training of the youths was necessary considering the importance of peace to development.