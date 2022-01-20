PDP National Chairman leads 11 Governors, fmr. Senate President, other top PDP chieftains to attend Jandor’s formal declaration for PDP

All is now set for the grand political event in Lagos as PDP welcomes Lagos4Lagos Lead Visioner, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) in a formal declaration for the party, tomorrow, at Tafawa Balewa Square. It would be recalled that the event had experienced postponements at the instance of PDP governors. The upcoming event has attracted interest from the PDP and beyond with no fewer than 11 sitting PDP governors confirming their availability for the event.

Governors confirmed to attend the high-octane political event include; Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa) Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Duoye Diri (Bayelsa); Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Amina Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state. Also on the bill is former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, Former Governor of Ondo State Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and Other PDP chieftains including members of the National Assembly, State and National Executives of the party will also be attending.

Recall that Jandor, a former APC stalwart and a leading aspirant in the party had announced his decision to join the PDP after a long battle with the APC on issues bordering on internal democracy and due process within the party. The Lagos4Lagos helmsman and his teeming followers and members will officially join the PDP tomorrow. Speaking ahead of the formal declaration, Jandor revealed that the much-anticipated event will show Lagosians that the PDP is ready to win Lagos.

“As we formally join the PDP on January, 21, 2022, the day will signal the burial of APC in Lagos” he concluded.