Reps to investigate alleged missing firearms, ammunition

The House of Representatives has said it will investigate alleged missing firearms and ammunition belonging to the Nigeria police force in excess of 178 thousand since in 2019.

This is sequel to the report of the Auditor-General to the public accounts committee of the house. The report suggests that the arms and ammunition which the police claim to have purchased, cannot be accounted for.

The matter was raised by the Deputy Minority Leader of the House on Thursday as a motion of urgent public importance, owing to the state of insecurity in the country.