Tinubu apologises for ‘incorrect statement’ on INEC’s PVC

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has apologised for saying Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) can expire. Mr Tinubu, who has signalled his intention to run for President in 2023, made the claim on Tuesday while speaking to a delegation of women from Lagos across the country.

However, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked the claim, noting that previously registered PVCs remain valid for voting in 2023. In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson to Mr. Tinubu, Tunde Rahman, said the comment was a mistake.

“On Tuesday night in Abuja, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu granted audience to a delegation of women from Lagos and across the country attending the All Progressives Congress Women Conference,” the statement said. “While charging the women to check the status of their voting cards and mobilise supporters to vote, he mistakenly used the word ‘expire’ instead of stating that the cards may have to be updated.

“Immediately upon being apprised of this, Asiwaju apologised for the incorrect statement and felt sorry for any confusion it may have caused.