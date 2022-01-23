Lawan calls for probe over killing of driver in Yobe

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, has expressed sadness over the incident at Garin Alkali in Bursari Local Government of Yobe State where a military personnel allegedly shot and killed a driver who was identified as Mohammed Musa.

The incident ignited violent protests on Saturday in Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government. In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on media to the President of the Senate Ola Awoniyi, Senator Lawan sympathised with the family of the victim and called for a thorough investigation into the incident, as well as appropriate sanctions.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic news at Garin Alkali on Saturday and the violent reactions that followed it. The killing of the innocent driver is wicked and reprehensible. It should not be condoned for whatever reason. “My heart goes out to the family of the victim. May Allah console them over their bereavement.

“I urge the authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to establishing why and how it happened and applying appropriate sanctions to deter future reoccurrence.