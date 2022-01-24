Youths burn school where Hanifa Abubakar was buried

Angry youths have burnt the school where the body of Hanifa Abubakar was buried in Kano State. It was gathered that the youths stormed the school premises very early in the morning and set it ablaze, purportedly in protest to the killing of the five-year-old.

The school, Noble Kids Comprehensive College, is situated in Kwanar Dakata community in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state. Hanifa was abducted by her teacher who demanded ransom from her parents and later killed her in December last year.

The disturbing news of her death became a major discourse after the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed to reporters last Friday that Hanifa’s teacher, one Abdulmalik Tanko, was indicted in the murder. He revealed that Abdulmalik confessed that he kidnapped the girl and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of N6 million.

The said teacher later conspired with one Hashim Isyaku to kill the girl on December 18, 2021, having realised that the victim had recognised him.