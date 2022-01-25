Buhari launches National Policy on 5G, says it will address insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday launched the National Policy on 5G for Nigeria’s Digital Economy. The President during the launch in Abuja directed all security institutions to leverage the technology when deployed saying it will enhance security in the country.

He said the Federal Government will take full advantage of the opportunities that 5G provides for the economy, security, and well-being of the nation. The President allayed fears over the health safety of 5G, affirming that such issues have been “effectively addressed” in developing a Policy that suits the country.

On the benefits of 5G technologies, the President noted it can support virtually every sector of the economy, including enhanced connectivity, improved healthcare, support for education while fostering smart cities, and boosting agriculture, among other advantages. ”It will also support security institutions with real-time communication,” he said at the launch of the policy, which was presented and approved at the Federal Executive Council meeting on September 8 following a robust debate.

”5G technology is significantly faster than earlier digital technologies and it provides near real-time communication. This can play a key role in boosting our efforts towards enhancing security across the nation.