Jandor chooses to celebrate the iconic Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya

***Says she didn’t die a coward

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has received the sad news of the death of the Apex Chairperson of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya. Adenrele Ogunsanya who was also a former Lagos SSG died in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday January 25, 2022.

Describing her death as painful beyond words, Jandor insisted that the motherly role the Ikorodu born politician played in driving the mission of the Lagos4Lagos Movement is invaluable. He noted that she was a great pillar of support and encouragement to him and members of the movement. He added that she stood decidedly by the movement at a time when it was dangerous and unfashionable to associate with us. He stressed that, Mama Jandor, as she was fondly called, remained unequivocal on her stance against the oppressors of the vulnerable residents of Lagos.

“I still can’t believe that Mama Jandor is gone. I am pained but I choose to celebrate the very exemplary, fruitful life she lived while she was with us. I have lost a mother, an encourager, a confidant and a foremost believer in our cause to birth a Lagos that works for all”. Recalling some of the great moments he had with the former Lagos SSG.

Jandor revealed that despite her age, Adenrele Ogunsanya was actively involved in all the activities of the movement. He noted that the Lagos4Lagos women wing would miss her motherly role and support. “How do I quantify the huge vacuum her death will create? She was a colossus, an amiable fighter who rallied our women and provided support without asking for anything.”

“On behalf of the members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, the Apex body, which she diligently served as the Chairperson until her death, I want to express our condolences to her immediate family, her political family in Ikorodu and Lagos at large. We wish our dear mother eternal rest in the bossom of the Lord”.