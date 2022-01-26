Alleged N84m Fraud: EFCC to arraign Edrian Osagie days after siege at court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a suspect, Edrian Osagie, two days after its operatives kept a vigil at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to documents obtained on Wednesday, Osagie is charged with two counts bordering on fraud and stealing to the tune of N84 million. The suspect is to be arraigned before Justice Serifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja.

In the first count, the EFCC accused Osagie of obtaining money by false pretense contrary to Sections 1(1) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006. He was alleged to have obtained N84 million ‘with intent to defraud’ one Mark David Umeh on the false representation that he had three Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for sale in September 2019, knowing fully well that his claim was false.

The anti-graft agency, in the second count, accused the suspect of stealing contrary to Sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, No 11, 2011.