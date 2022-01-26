Anthony Martial: Man Utd striker joins Sevilla on loan until summer

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed a loan move to Sevilla until the end of the season. There is no option to buy and no loan fee, but the Spanish club will cover the striker’s wages.

The Frenchman, 26, has been targeted by Sevilla for a number of months. Upon completing the deal Sevilla tweeted they had signed “a luxury reinforcement” and “a very special gift” for fans on what was the club’s 132nd anniversary. It is thought Martial has indicated a willingness to take a pay cut to allow the deal to go through.

Martial, who joined from Monaco for £36m in 2015, had told Ralf Rangnick he wanted a change of scenery despite playing for the first time under the club’s interim manager in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham.

After the victory Rangnick said it was Martial’s “wish to leave” and, while he was aware he was “one of the best strikers in the Premier League”, the club “have other players in his position”.