Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Stefanos Tsitsipas match

Title favourite Daniil Medvedev saved a match point before producing a stunning comeback against Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up an Australian Open semi-final against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Second seed Medvedev eventually won 6-7 (4-7) 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 6-4, becoming the first player to fight back from two sets down in Melbourne this year. Fourth seed Tsitsipas earned a dominant straight-set win over Jannik Sinner.

The 23-year-old, beaten by Medvedev in last year’s semis, won 6-3 6-4 6-2. Now Tsitsipas has the opportunity to avenge that defeat against the Russian and reach his first Australian Open final. Greece’s Tsitsipas had earlier dominated Italian 11th seed Sinner to reach the Melbourne semi-finals for the third time.

Sinner, 20, failed to earn a break point in the match.