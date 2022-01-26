COVID-19 Test: Presidential Committee deactivates passports of 200 defaulters

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has deactivated passports of about 200 COVID-19 test defaulters after discovering fake PCR tests and vaccination cards. The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi made the announcement in Alausa on Wednesday.

He said that the names of the defaulters who failed to appear before a mobile court have been submitted and their passports will be deactivated for a period of one year. “We have submitted the first 200 names of individuals who have failed to present themselves at the mobile courts to the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) and their passports have been deactivated for a period of one year”.

He disclosed that confirmed defaulters would be subject to fines or community service as the acts are criminal in nature. “These will be published in the dailies in the coming week and the next set of names will follow in the coming month.

“We encourage all those who have received a text message to present themselves at the mobile court to avoid these sanctions the Commissioner stated.