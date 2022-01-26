Former Lagos CP Odumosu retires from Police Force

The immediate past Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday, inspected the final parade as a CP as he retires from the Police Force.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his note of commendation, said Odumosu served Lagos and the country with the mental and physical strength he is endowed with, saying it was time for him to drop off the uniform for a post-service life. Odumosu’s retirement from the Force followed his recent attainment of the rank of AIG, after which the statutory retirement age set in. He was enlisted in the police on March 3, 1990, and served for 32 years.

The AIG took a bow at the Pull-out Parade and Valedictory Ceremony organised in his honour by the Lagos State Government at the Police Training Ground in Ikeja. Odumosu served as the first chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) and also the Commander of the State-funded Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The Governor thanked the outgoing AIG for his service to Lagos State adding that Odumosu attended to his constitutional duties with vigour, courage, and without giving excuses.