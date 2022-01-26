Fuel Subsidy: NLC suspends planned nationwide protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned nationwide protest. The decision comes hours after the union had vowed to continue with its planned nationwide rally on Thursday and after the Federal Government announced the suspension of the planned removal of the fuel subsidy.

The leadership of the Congress says, for now, it plans to continue to engage with the government on the issues of ensuring local refining of petroleum, creation of sustainable jobs and affordable price of petrol for Nigerian workers and people.

“Following the reversal and the approach by government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this afternoon virtually, to consider this position of the government,” NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said at a press conference.

“The NEC, after vigorous debate, took a decision to suspend the planned nation-wide protest scheduled for the 27th of January 2022 and the national protest also scheduled for 2nd of February 2022.”