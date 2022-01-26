Jandor directs Lagos4Lagos members to suspend political activities in honour of late Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya

***All flags to be flown at half-mast across the state

As a mark of respect for the departed Chairperson of the movement’s Apex Leaders, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has enjoined the teeming members of the movement to suspend all political activities across the state in honour of the highly revered leader. In addition, Jandor also directed all flags be flown at half-mast throughout the movement’s premises across the state.

According to Jandor, the late Chairperson of Apex body of the movement, fondly called Mama Jandor, deserves all the tributes and outpouring of emotions because of the huge impact she made in driving its vision during her time as chairperson.

“I urge all our members across the state to suspend political activities as a mark of honour for our dear mother, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya. Like I said yesterday, we have chosen to celebrate her leadership, bravery and her role in galvanizing our women across the state. This decision is also in furtherance of celebrating the iconic amazon of our struggle”.

It would be recalled that Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, a former SSG of Lagos, died in the early hours of Tuesday, January 25, 2022 after a brief illness. Recall also that, Jandor, while reacting to her death, described her as an iconic colossus that would be greatly missed by the movement. He specifically relived the immense contribution of the Ikorodu born politician noting that she stood decidedly by the movement at a time it was unfashionable to do so.