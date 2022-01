The lawmaker representing Imo West district in the National Assembly, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has announced his intention to contest for presidency in 2023.

He made the announcement in a letter to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan. Senator Lawan read the letter at the commencement of Wednesday’s plenary at the Senate chamber of the assembly in Abuja.

Okorocha, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the immediate past Governor of Imo State.

