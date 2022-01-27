Abba Kyari: Police Commission rejects report, asks IGP to conduct fresh probe

The report of the panel investigating the alleged connection between Abba Kyari, the suspended head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and social media celebrity, Abbas Ramon, commonly known as Hushpuppi has been rejected for lacking depth.

The Standing Committee on Police Discipline and Appeals of the Police Service Commission (PSC) directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to set up a fresh committee to carry out a more thorough investigation on the matter and submit its report within two weeks.

A member of the committee, who pleaded anonymity, said on Thursday that the recommendation is also in line with the advice by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) that all loopholes in the matter be tightened.

“When the report on Abba Kyari was taken to the Police Service Commission, the Department of Police Discipline had to study it and make a recommendation to the standing committee,” he said.

“The standing committee is headed by a retired justice of the Supreme Court. The standing committee studied the report from the IGP. The advice that the IGP sought from the attorney general was also tendered.