Buhari cancels proposed visit to Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled his proposed visit to Zamfara State. The President was scheduled to travel to the northwest state on Thursday for a one-day official visit to condole with the government and people of the state over the recent killing of 58 persons in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas.

The State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said Buhari was billed to visit Zamfara State after his engagement in Sokoto State but unfortunately, the poor weather condition will not allow him to proceed to the state.

He hinted that President Buhari will reschedule his one-day condolence visit to the state next week. The governor noted that he observed the weather conditions since Wednesday and concluded that the President would not be able to come to the state due to the poor weather.

But the President, however, visited Sokoto State to commission a cement plant by manufacturing company, BUA Group. Hosted by Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, President Buhari at the event inaugurated the three million metric tonnes per annum plant and 48 megawatts power plant.