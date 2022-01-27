Ekiti APC Governorship Primary: Protesters allege manipulation of process

Protesters have thronged the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state lamenting hijack of the planned Governorship primary by ‘government forces’.

The protesters on Thursday morning gathered at the entrance of the secretariat lamenting that the process is already manipulated in favour of a particular candidate. Some of the protesters said voting already commenced somewhere else in favour of the candidate.

Members of the APC across Ekiti State are expected today to choose the party’s flag bearer for the June Governorship election in the State. The APC is adopting the direct primary mode for the exercise and aspirants have been transversing the 177 wards in the state to woo voters.

About eight aspirants are in the contest and issues that have been at the front burner include an agenda for the South Senatorial district to occupy the governor’s seat for the first time, speculations of an anointed candidate by the state governor and fears of violence.