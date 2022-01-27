Ekiti Election: Kolawole beats ex-Governor Oni to clinch PDP Governorship ticket

The immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State Olabisi Kolawole has emerged as the candidate of the party for the June 18 governorship election. He won with 671 votes out of 1185 up for grabs.

Kolawole, who enjoys the unreserved backing of former Governor Ayo Fayose beat his closest rival, former governor Segun Oni, who polled 330 votes. Eight aspirants – including former Governor Ayodele Fayose’s deputy and PDP candidate in the 2018 election, Professor Olusola Eleka – participated in the delegate primary election that held in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Others include former PDP National Treasurer Wale Aribisala, as well as Bisi Kolawole, Kayode Adaramodu, Lateef Ajijola, and Mrs Titilayo Owolabi-Akerele. Before the commencement of the exercise, one of the key aspirants, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, withdrew from the race.

Olujimi, who represents Ekiti South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, cited gender bias and an unfair resolution of matters arising from a lingering controversial congress of the party.