NGF, Labour question NNPC’s fuel subsidy ‘removal agenda’

The Nigeria Governors Forum and the Nigeria Labour Congress has queried the motives of subsidy administrations, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This is according to a statement signed by NGF spokesperson Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

According to the statement, the NGF and NLC agreed, after a meeting this week, that the “lacuna in the subsidy removal agenda was hidden in the untruths bandied by the administrators of the subsidy, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, which both groups identify to be at the forefront of the mismanagement of the proceeds accrued therein.”

NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, noted that action must be taken to ensure that Nigerians get direct benefits from subsidy and not just a few wealthy individuals and their cronies.

“We need a partnership with the NLC to confront the challenges of what the NNPC is about, because there is a lot of fraud in the consumption and distribution figures that the country is getting and we can only move forward if the NLC engages all those who are knowledgeable in the field like PENGASSAN to conduct a thorough research into the sector before any further action is taken on subsidy,” Fayemi said at the meeting.