Seven governorship aspirants demand suspension of Ekiti APC primary

Seven out of eight All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants have demanded for the suspension of the ongoing primaries in Ekiti.

The aspirants — Kayode Mojo, Demola Popoola, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, Dayo Adeyeye, Opeyemi Bamidele and Afolabi Oluwasola — are protesting alleged irregularities in the conduct of party primaries. They thronged the party Secretariat in Ado Ekiti with their supporters on Thursday, claiming the process has been manipulated to favour Abiodun Oyebanji who is tagged Governor Kayode Fayemi’s preferred choice.

They also accused the superintending officials of distributing voting materials earlier than scheduled with a sinister objective to give a sole aspirant an edge. They warned that the controversial primary may spell doom for the party as the result of the election will not be acceptable.

Meanwhile, voting was going on at various wards across the state with some centres recording huge turnout of voters as of the time of this reporting.