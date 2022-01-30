Jandor debunks fake report claiming Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya died before his Jan 21 PDP declaration

Our attention has been called to a misleading, mischievous rumour being spread by one Princess Oyefusi claiming that our famous declaration for the PDP took place after the demise of our matriarch, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya.

For the records, the Lagos4Lagos movement and its Lead Visioner, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, formerly of the APC joined the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, 21, January, 2022 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

It is also noteworthy that our Apex body Chairperson, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya slept in the Lord on Tuesday, January, 25, 2022, four days after the famous declaration.

One wonders what this monger of fake news is trying to achieve from this falsehood. It beats one hollow to imagine how little minds would even want to create confusion and play politics with the death of someone who is a renowned figure of national repute.

We want to use this medium to warn this rumour monger to stop misleading the general public as we will not hesitate to take legal actions against her if she persists in her ignoble act of misinformation.