Terrorists flee as troops attack Boko Haram enclave, recover gun trucks

Boko Haram terrorists fled for their lives on Saturday as troops of the Nigerian Army attacked their enclave in Borno State. The troops of 5 Brigade on fighting patrol stormed the insurgents’ enclave in the Douro area near Damasak in the north-eastern state. It is, however, not clear whether some terrorists were killed in the counterinsurgency operations by the military.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this on Sunday via its official Facebook page, saying the insurgents abandoned their gun trucks and weapons in disarray. “Troops of 5 Brigade on fighting patrol to BHT/ISWAP enclave in the Douro near Damasak in Borno State on Saturday 29 Jan 22 infiltrated the terrorist location. “During the attack terrorists fled in disarray abandoning their gun trucks & weapons. Aggressive patrols are currently ongoing,” the post read.

Nigeria has been battling insurgency for over a decade in the northeast with Borno State being the theatre of operations. Thousands of people have been killed since the insurgency began 12 years ago and more than two million are displaced from their homes.

Despite repeated assurances by the Federal Government that the situation has been brought under control, the terrorists have continued to attack soft targets while kidnapping people, including children for ransom.