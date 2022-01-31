APC National Reconciliation Committee submits interim report

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday submitted its report, three months after inauguration.

The committee was inaugurated on October 12, 2021, by the party’s National Chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mal Buni, to reconcile, harmonise and integrate members of the party in order to cement all cracks and seeming differences. A member of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Ken Nnamani, received the report at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on behalf of Governor Buni.

In his remarks, Governor Buni commended the Committee Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other distinguished members of the committee. He said the submission of the “report is coming at a crucial period as we approach the National convention and the 2023 general elections. Therefore, the findings of the committee would contribute in no small measure to a successful convention and the general election”.

This is even as he assured, “the Caretaker Committee will carefully study the report and implement the same to improve the unity and strength of the party”.