Christian Eriksen: Former Tottenham midfielder joins Brentford on six-month deal

Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.

He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) – a type of pacemaker. “We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford,” head coach Thomas Frank said.

The 29-year-old won the league title with Inter Milan last season, but the Italians and Eriksen agreed to cancel his contract in December as players fitted with an ICD cannot compete in Serie A.

However, the Premier League does not have the same regulations.