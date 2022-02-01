‘I will run for President if PDP zones ticket to south,’ says Peter Obi

The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared that he will be running for the post of President if his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), zones the ticket to the south.

Obi who was the running mate of Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 elections disclosed this via a tweet on Tuesday. “Yes, I will step into the field to contest for the opportunity to serve this great country as President if my party, the PDP, zones the ticket to the south.

“But if it is thrown open, Nigerians will also hear from me,” he wrote on Twitter. Obi has been very outspoken on national issues, especially politics and the economy.