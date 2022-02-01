Reward For Excellence: Mark, other prominent Nigerians honour ex PDP spokesman, Ologbondiyan

The former President of the Senate, David Mark has described the Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan as a courageous, fearless and thoroughbred professional. Other prominent personalities, such as Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Tunde Ogbeha praised the former PDP scribe for the manner he handled his responsibilities.

The eulogies were poured at an event put together by friends of the veteran journalist in Abuja. The occasion was attended by serving and former members of the National Assembly, ex-governors, chieftains of the Kogi state chapter of the PDP, family members and journalists. Recalling his relationship with Ologbondiyan, Chairman of the occasion and former Senate President, David Mark, described him as a courageous and thoroughbred professional who used his God-given talents to advance the course of democracy in the land.

He described the former National Publicity Secretary who served as Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the former President of the Senate as a hallmark of competence and capacity, who was at all times dedicated to his duty. According to him, “We are here to celebrate a worthy Nigerian. A man who has distinguished himself among his colleagues, a courageous gentleman. Kola is a perfect gentleman in every sense. “There was a time in this country when we needed a detribalized Nigeria and that was when Kola came on the scene.

“You can see that people here cut across states, regions, religion and party lines and even people without party are even here with us. That is what Kola truly is- a man who is truly patriotic and a man whose comments at the time he was telling them made people afraid.”

Sen. Mark noted that in the course of Kola’s assignment as opposition spokesman, he had cause to be afraid for the ex- PDP image maker, saying, “I used to call him and say, I fear for some of these things you are saying oh. But we need a man to say what he was saying. Those of us who are close to him are very proud. “At a point in time, he was not just the voice of PDP or the opposition; he became the face of opposition and that is what Kola is most known for,” he noted.