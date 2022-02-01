Tambuwal declares intention to run for presidency in 2023

Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday declared his intention to contest for President in 2023 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former Speaker of the House of Representatives made the announcement in Sokoto after a stakeholders’ meeting.

Tambuwal explained that his decision was based on calls by the state chapter of the PDP, agreeing to begin a nationwide consultation in the pursuit of his ambition. “I have listened to our party leaders, women and youths on the call that I should initiate and begin the process of consultations with a view of running and contesting for the President of Nigeria under the banner of our great party,” he said.

“When members of the House of Representatives of the 7th Assembly approached with their desire for me to contest for the position of Speaker, I gave them certain conditions, one of which was that I have leaders – late President Shehu Shagari, former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and two others in (Sokoto) state.

“I told them to go to my state and consult with these leaders. If they bless your initiative, I will accept your proposal and contest for the Speaker.