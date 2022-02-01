UNICEF welcomes release of four girls abducted in Chibok

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it has welcomed the release of four girls abducted by terrorists in Kautikari, a village in Chibok Local Government of Borno State.

The released girls were abducted from Kautikari community earlier this month in the Chibok Local Government Area. UNICEF in a statement on Monday expressed relief over the freedom of the girls and called for the immediate release of all conflict-affected children held in captivity across the region.

“UNICEF is very relieved for the released girls and their families,” UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, said.

“After their harrowing experience, it is good news that the girls are back with their families and friends, where they belong. But sadly, dozens of children in north-east Nigeria remain in captivity; the victims of an armed conflict they have nothing to do with. This is unconscionable. Children have the right to a safe environment, health, education, and freedom from abuse and torture – all of which remain compromised when they are in captivity,’’ Hawkins added.