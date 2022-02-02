FG approves resumption of passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE

The Federal Government has approved the resumption of scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is according to a communique released on Wednesday by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, emphasized in the statement that the approval comes following the review and acceptance of the “Safety Decision 2021-02 Issue 24” as released by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and by the Federal Government.

Captain Nuhu said the minister of aviation has approved the reinstatement of Emirates Airlines Winter Schedule with immediate effect. He added that all parties have been informed accordingly.

“Consequently, Air peace and Emirates Airlines are at liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries.

“All parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 Travel Protocols of both countries,” the communique partly read.