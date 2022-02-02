Insurgency: Northeast will witness a change in the coming months – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assured Nigerians that in the coming months, citizens particularly in the Northeast will begin to witness a change from the protracted insurgency to peace and development in their respective communities.

Buhari stated this in line with the promise he made in 2015, to restore peace to the Northeast and return it to a path of development and growth. According to him, his government remains committed to the promise.

He disclosed this during the inauguration of a Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Returns, and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the Northeast during the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House. The committee is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that peace and normalcy return to the embattled region through engagement with community stakeholders, among other strategies.

President Buhari, who underlined that there is no room for failure, noted that the high-level coordination team will adopt guiding principles of accountability, delineation of duty, and community-driven methods to address the protracted crisis.