Jandor appoints Olajumoke Olatunji as Special Assistant on Media

Lead Visioner, Lagos4Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) has approved the appointment of Ms. Olajumoke Olatunji as his special assistant on Media.

In her new role, the media expert will work as a strategic member of the Communication team of the Lagos4Lagos movement. Jumoke is a senior News Anchor, Programme Producer and Presenter with over ten years experiences on both Radio & Television.

Prior to her new appointment, she had worked at various media organizations including African News Network, CORE Media Group/CORE TV News, Royal Roots FM and Radio 1.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication from the Lagos State University.