Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Striker’s Arsenal exit confirmed, but Barcelona yet to complete signing

Arsenal have confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual consent, however Barcelona are yet to complete a deal for the Gabon international. The 32-year-old flew to Spain on Monday to sign for Barca and was pictured training with them on Tuesday.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he hopes to unveil the forward this week. “We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career,” Arsenal said. The Premier League side also thanked Aubameyang for his “contribution to the club”, having scored 92 goals in 163 appearances. He scored both Arsenal’s goals in their 2020 FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea as they won the tournament for a record 14th time.

However, he had not played for the Gunners since a disciplinary breach in December. “Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football.”