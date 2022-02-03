Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Call EFCC to order, Okorocha urges Buhari

The former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the EFCC to order, appealing that the president intervenes by stopping the EFCC from constantly harassing and intimidating him over allegations of a N2.9 billion fraud case.

In a chat with State House correspondents after a visit to the president, Senator Okorocha explained that there has been a court judgment and two court orders for different judgments issued at different forums, stopping the EFCC from further interrogating him. He however lamented that the orders have gone unheeded by the anti-graft agency.

Okorocha described the EFCC’s actions as biased, pre-judgmental, and politically motivated. The former governor called on the president as one who upholds the law to speak out on the matter.

Governor Okorocha equally underscored the need to strengthen the ruling party from the grassroots. According to him, the president has especially vowed that the days of politicians clinching power from Abuja, without getting requisite support from the masses at the grassroots, will no longer be tolerated at the All Progressives Congress (APC).