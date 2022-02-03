Frank Lampard: Everton boss says work ethic will help win over and unite supporters

New Everton manager Frank Lampard says he will win over doubters with his “work ethic” – and believes he can unite the club, its players and supporters. The 43-year-old was appointed on Monday and inherited a fanbase that was frustrated with the choice of the club’s former boss Rafael Benitez.

Lampard’s arrival has prompted questions over his level of experience. But the former Chelsea boss said: “People will see I have a work ethic.” Lampard, who had 18 months in charge at Stamford Bridge after just over a year with Derby, added: “Fans will see how I embrace this job with everything I do in the workplace. If they see that and they see the reaction on the pitch, I hope that support will continue.”

Lampard named his former Chelsea and England team-mate Ashley Cole among his backroom staff on Thursday. At his first news conference since taking charge, he said he had become aware of needing to instil “confidence” and an “element of calm” in his new team, who are 16th in the Premier League. A run of one win in 13 league games saw fans stage protests against the Everton board before Benitez was sacked.

Lampard said he was more than prepared to fight near the bottom of the table. “I can assure fans I will give it absolutely everything,” he added.