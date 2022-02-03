Princess Adenrele: Jandor visits Festac home of Lagos4Lagos Apex leader Dr. Niran Adeniji over the death of Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos movement Dr Abdul-azeez Olajide Adediran on Wednesday 2nd of February, 2022 led a team of Lagos4Lagos members, to sympathize with the Adeniji family over the death of the Late Chairperson of the movement Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya. Jandor was received at the home of the Adeniji’s, by the Apex leader of Lagos4Lagos movement Dr Adeniran Adeniji, who is also the husband of the deceased and other members of the family.

Jandor deeply expressed his heartfelt condolences with the Adeniji family and the relationship he shared with Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, while she was alive. “I am particularly pained by the glorious exit of Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya whom I fondly call my mother, Mama Akanni, she exhibited the courage and political activism I have never seen, of her age bracket, she stood by me, openly identified with me and the Lagos4Lagos movement when others were hiding, not to familiarize with us. I have lost a tangible human being, I must confess.

The Lagos4Lagos movement has lost a gem, but we would always console ourselves with the fact that our matriarch didn’t die a coward. Though she has been battling with this ailment for some time but she never relented. “Mama waited till the crossover declaration into the PDP before she passed, this is a sign of a good mother”. Jandor appreciates the Apex leader of the movement, Dr Niran Adeniji for his doggedness and support through the years, Jandor describes him as a God-sent, having being the pillar, behind our new political Sojourn. He thanked Dr Adeniji for coming on this journey with him.

Jandor also used the occasion of the visit, to reiterate that the Lagos4Lagos mantra does not only embrace indigenous Lagosians, but it is a movement that works for everyone living in Lagos, irrespective of your tribe or the language you speak. “The tweaking of the Lagos4Lagos mantra has always been from the quarters of mischief makers but we will not stop explaining to all those who want to know”

He concluded.