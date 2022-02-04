High Fertility Rate: President Buhari launches Revised Population Policy

Nigeria’s population, which is the largest in Africa, seventh globally and among the few whose fertility is still growing, is hinged on a youthful population, with more than 72 percent of them being below 30 years while half of the female population are in their reproductive years (15-49 years).

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the Revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development, stressing the need for urgent measures to address Nigeria’s high fertility rate, through expanding access to modern contraceptive methods across the country. The President also inaugurated the National Council on Population Management (NCPM), chaired by him, and the Vice President as the deputy chairman with Heads of relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as members.

Speaking on the country’s revised population policy, the President said its overall goal is to improve the quality of life and standards of living of all Nigerians, which is one of the major aspirations of this Government.

Chairman, National Population Commission, Isa Kwarra urged Nigerians to embrace the noble ideals of Planned Parenthood and healthy reproductive behaviours enunciated in the policy. In his goodwill message, the UN Resident Coordinator, Nigeria, said the world and UN look forward to a Nigeria with low maternal mortality; low teenage pregnancy and childbirth; reduced fertility rate, increased utilisation of modern contraceptive methods, and high educational attainment, among others.