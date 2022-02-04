Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum backs NDLEA, seeks partnership on drug war

The Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum has declared total support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and its ongoing war against abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs, while seeking a formidable partnership that will secure the states and Nigeria from the menace of drug sub-culture.

This, according to a statement by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, was the highlight of a meeting between the leadership of the forum and the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) at the Agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday 3rd February.

Ekiti state First Lady and Chairperson of NGWF, Erelu Bisi Fayemi led the delegation, which includes First Lady of Kwara, Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrasaq; Imo, Mrs. Chioma Uzodinma and Yobe, Hajiya Hafsat Kollere Buni. Welcoming the governors’ wives, Gen. Marwa expressed appreciation for the visit, adding that the interest shown by them in the country’s drug problem shows their humanity and commitment to support their husbands engender a better society devoid of drug-induced criminalities.

“Let me put it on record that President Muhammadu Buhari is the number one drug fighter in Nigeria today because of all he has done to ensure the country wins the war against abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs. As such, we count on the states especially the governors’ wives as the pillars and partners through which citizens across the states, local councils and communities are mobilised to reject this ravaging sub-culture”, he stated.