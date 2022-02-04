Shonekan buried in Lagos amid tributes

The former Head of Interim National Government (ING), Ernest Shonekan, has been buried, ending a four-day funeral rite that began on Monday. Shonekan was buried at Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi, Lagos on Friday after a funeral service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ.

Dignitaries including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Former Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon; the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki graced the service.

Osinbajo, who led the Federal Government delegation, described the late Shonekan as a man of integrity, saying he steadied Nigeria’s ship at a turbulent time. “Ernest Shonekan lived an extraordinary life. But perhaps what deserves greater attention is the way he carried himself through life and the high values he exemplified,” the Vice President said.

“That genuine respect that he had for all people of all classes, religions, and tribes, his unflinching belief in the inherent goodness in everyone, his love and generosity not just for his family but to all. “His knowledge and experience-driven leadership and counsel that he provided always with unfailing humility and courteousness; these were the unique virtues that underpinned his extraordinary achievements.”