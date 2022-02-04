Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says club must work to avoid more transfer ‘mistakes’

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says the club must pay “more attention” in the transfer market because of “mistakes in the past”. Conte oversaw his first transfer window with the club in January, when record-signing Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil all left on loan.

Ndombele cost Spurs £54m in 2019, while Lo Celso was £27.2m in 2020 and Gil joined from Sevilla for £22.5m in July. “Usually you buy players to reinforce your team,” said Conte. “But if you send on loan after two or three years it is strange,” the 52-year-old added.

“It means that maybe in the past you have to see what you did and maybe to understand that there were some mistakes in the past. “We have to pay more attention in the future when we go into the market. It becomes a fundamental importance if we want to enforce the team, otherwise you drop the quality of your team.”