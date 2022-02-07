Buhari returns to Abuja after AU summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country from the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Last Thursday, Buhari embarked on a four-day trip to the Ethiopian capital where he joined other African heads of states for the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the AU.

He also used the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with some leaders, with a shared interest in improving trade relations, partnering to tackle security challenges and maintaining relations with multilateral institutions for sustainable development.

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk.