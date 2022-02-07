Mobile subscribers affected as NIMC portal is ‘temporarily unavailable’

Mobile subscribers trying to complete SIM swaps across the country have been unable to do so due to the unavailability of the National Identity Management Commission’s NIN verification Service (NVS).

Responding to complaints from users, MTN Nigeria said the “NIMC application is currently unavailable. “Please bear with us as we are unable to process sim swap and upgrade requests at the moment. Feedback will be shared as soon as the issue is resolved. Apologies for the inconvenience this may cause you.” Meanwhile in a statement on Saturday, the NIMC confirmed the problem, which it attributed to ongoing maintenance.

“The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) wishes to inform the general public that its NIN verification Service (NVS) is temporarily unavailable due to the maintenance service being carried out by one of the Commission’s network service providers,” the statement said. “The NIMC wants to assure the public that verification and authentication services would be restored once the maintenance is concluded.

“The Commission apologises for any inconvenience this might cause our esteemed customers, as all hands are on deck to ensure speedy restoration. “Meanwhile, the public can make use of the alternative Tokenisation verification platform.”