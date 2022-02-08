Alleged N5bn Fraud: Ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde seeks plea bargain with ICPC

The former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Adedibu Ojerinde, who is standing trial in an alleged N5 billion fraud, has opted for a plea bargain with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in order to get a soft landing.

At the Federal High Court in Abuja where his trial was scheduled to commence, Ojerinde pleaded with the trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu to give him 24 hours to settle himself with ICPC through plea bargain instead of a formal trial. His new lead counsel, Ibrahim Ishyaku (SAN), told the court that his client prefers an out-of-court settlement known as a plea bargain to resolve the matter.

The senior lawyer informed the Judge that the trial could commence if, after 24 hours, the matter could not be resolved. Counsel to the ICPC, Mister Ebenezer Sogunle did not object to the request but insisted that the trial would proceed in case the plea bargain fails. ICPC had on July 8, 2021 arraigned the former JAMB Registrar on an 18-count charge bordering on diversion of public funds to the tune of over N5 billion.

Justice Egwuatu subsequently fixed February 9 for report of the plea bargain.